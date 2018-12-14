BRITONS will have to pay a fee when they travel to the European Union after the post-Brexit transition period from 2021, the European Commission has confirmed.

What many will regard as a “holiday tax” will cost seven euros or £6.28 at the current exchange rate.

While UK citizens will not need a visa to visit the continent, they will, like their counterparts in many non-EU countries, be required to fill out a form under the EU Travel Information and Authorisation System [Etias] that is due to come into effect from January 2021.

It will have to be paid by Britons aged 18 to 70 and will cover a three-year period.

The new electronic system - similar to the Esta one for visiting the US – is being introduced in the wake of the migrant crisis and security concerns over terrorism. It will mean that travellers from Britain will be treated in the same way as those from the US and Australia if they wish to make a journey of three months or less across the Channel.

The Commission insists the form will take no longer than 10 minutes to fill out. Details needed for the application form will include passport information as well as background questions covering medical conditions and criminal convictions. The vast majority of people will find out if their application is successful within minutes.

Natasha Bertaud, a Commission spokeswoman, tweeted: "Etias will apply to the UK as 3rd country post-Brexit - 7 euros for a 3 year pre-travel authorisation. Simple form, like Esta to the US, but way cheaper."

Brussels has already said it plans to waive full visa requirements for the UK even in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

In November, senior officials discussed whether or not Britons should be treated as "third country" nationals as part of its no-deal planning, which would have required UK travellers buying a 60 euro or £52 permit to cross the Channel.

However, Frans Timmermans, the Commission Vice-President, said the Council of Commissioners agreed to change the rules; as long as the UK did the same for EU citizens after March.

Labour’s Kevin Brennan said: “These new restrictions on UK citizens visiting Europe after Brexit are a blow to the UK's tourism industry and a direct consequence of this Tory Government's botched Brexit deal.

“Despite Theresa May's promises that visa-free travel will continue after Brexit, it is now clear that UK travellers will need to pay and pre-register for a visa waiver to enter the EU after 2021.”

The Shadow Arts Minister added: “This will have a direct effect on British families, holiday makers, and those travelling for work. The Government should listen to the tourism sector's warnings and urgently reconsider this disastrous Brexit deal.”