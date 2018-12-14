UKIP’S former leader in Scotland has been urged to stand down as an MEP after leaving his party over a lurch to the far-right.

Five of Ukip’s eight regional chairs called on David Coburn to quit Brussels after he accused the party of “obsessing” about Islam.

But Mr Coburn told The Herald he will stay put, adding: “Essentially the party left me – I did not leave the party.”

Ukip Scotland’s regional officer and five regional chairs signed a letter urging Mr Coburn to respect the wishes of the electorate and stand down.

They thanked him for his service, but added: “However in light of his decision to resign from the party, we would ask in the spirit of respecting the will of the Scottish electorate in May 2014, that he steps down as an MEP and allows the second person on the list to represent Ukip Scotland in the European Parliament.

“140,534 people voted for Ukip at the election in question. They did not vote for an Independent MEP and therefore the democratic process should not be compromised by denying the wishes of these people.”

Mr Coburn insisted he would not give way and would continue to campaign on Brexit and migration.

He said his former party had changed after Brexit and criticised its involvement with English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson.

Mr Robinson – whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – was recently made an adviser by Ukip leader Gerard Batten.

The move sparked outcry among some sections of the party, with former leader Nigel Farage quitting earlier this month.

Mr Coburn said he had received support from other Ukip members in Scotland after resigning.

He said: “I was not elected to crusade against Islam. I have no intention of doing so. I speak Arabic.

“I have done business in that part of the world for many years. Quite a lot of my friends are of that faith. That’s not what Ukip is about. We were absolutely against racism in any shape or form.

“I was elected to bring about Brexit and to make sure we have a fair migration policy. I’m going to do what I was elected to do.”

He added: “There’s no way that I’m removing myself. I’m not going to be handing the seat over to anybody who is a supporter of Tommy Robinson.”

The letter urging Mr Coburn to stand down was sent to The Herald by Ukip Scotland’s regional officer Janice MacKay and signed by regional chairs Ken Thomson, Les Durance, W A McIntosh, Eunice Normansell and Donald MacKay.