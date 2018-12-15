President Donald Trump has announced that budget director Mick Mulvaney will be his next chief of staff.
Mr Trump tweeted on Friday that Mr Mulvaney “has done an outstanding job” in his administration and would take over next year.
Mr Trump deemed Mr Mulvaney his “acting chief of staff” but it was not immediately clear what that meant for the length of his tenure.
He will replace John Kelly.
Mr Trump praised Mr Kelly’s service and called him a “great patriot” in the tweet.
Mr Trump announced last week that Mr Kelly, who served in the post for more than a year, would soon be departing.
The president’s first choice was Nick Ayers, the vice president’s chief of staff, who bowed out after being unable to come to an agreement on how long he would serve in the post.
Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan had been among the names linked to the post which is effectively to act as the president’s gatekeeper.
It comes as Mr Trump begins to focus his attention on seeking a second term in 2020 after voters delivered a mixed verdict in the midterm elections.
Candidates for the White House are expected to start throwing their hats into the ring in the new year.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.