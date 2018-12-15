Sandy Hook Elementary School has been evacuated after a bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of the massacre that killed 20 first-graders and six educators.

Police in Newtown, Connecticut, said the threat was made at about 9am on Friday and pupils were sent home for the day.

Lieutenant Aaron Bahamonde said there is a heightened level of anxiety in the town on the anniversary and the school superintendent decided to cancel remaining classes.

It is unclear whether the alert was related to bomb threats made nationwide on Thursday.

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated this morning while a threat is being investigated by our police dept. Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary. #EndGunViolence #SandyHookStrong pic.twitter.com/qNsXADnoPr — Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) December 14, 2018

The school where the shooting happened on December 14 2012 was knocked down and a new building was constructed on the same site.

Moments of silence were observed in Newtown and other places on Friday morning in memory of the victims.

Authorities said the threat specifically referenced the anniversary, but police did not believe it was credible.

A 20-year-old gunman shot his way into the school in 2012 and killed the 26 victims before fatally shooting himself.

The heartache we feel for those who lives were taken all too soon will never leave, and our sympathy for each and every family member who lost a loved one will forever remain. (2/7) — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) December 14, 2018

Connecticut governor Dannel P Malloy had ordered all state and US flags in the state to remain at half-mast, where they have been in honour of the late president George HW Bush.

“The unthinkable tragedy that occurred on this day will forever have an impact — not only here in Connecticut, but throughout the entire nation,” Mr Malloy said in a statement.

“I think about these innocent, young children and generous, kindhearted educators every single day. I will always keep them in my prayers.”