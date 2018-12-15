A strong police presence has been deployed in Paris before planned demonstrations by the “yellow vest” protesters.
French authorities repeated calls for calm after previous violent protests and rioting.
Security forces in riot gear were positioned around central railway stations and along the famous Champs-Elysees boulevard, where shops were closed and boarded up in anticipation of the protests.
Last weekend, groups of demonstrators smashed and looted stores and set up burning barricades in the streets.
There was a strong police presence outside the central Saint Lazare station, where police in riot gear checked bags for helmets and other potential signs of trouble.
More than 20 police vans and a water cannon truck were nearby.
On Friday, President Emmanuel Macron called for calm during the demonstrations.
