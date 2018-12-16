Downing Street has dismissed reports that people will be advised not to book holidays after March next year according to contingency plans being drawn-up for a no deal Brexit.
The move came after the Sunday Times said senior officials have explored the idea and that the proposed guidance was expected to be discussed at last week’s cancelled Cabinet meeting.
However, Downing Street poured cold water on the claims with a spokesman telling the Press Association: “This is categorically untrue.”
The comments came as Cabinet tensions intensified over the prospect of a no deal Brexit, and the impact it would have on the economy.
Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29, 2019.
