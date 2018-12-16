A £90 million bridge project linking Renfrew to the northwest of Glasgow is under threat over an objection tabled by a neighbouring local authority.

Official papers reveal that the plan, part of the Glasgow City Region Deal, may become “unachievable” after West Dunbartonshire council raised concerns about the traffic impact.

The £1 billion-plus City Deal, paid for by the UK and Scottish Governments, will fund key infrastructure projects and create jobs in eight councils across Glasgow and the Clyde Valley.

One of the initiatives is the £90.3m Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside Project, the centrepiece of which is a new bridge over the river.

It also includes connecting roads, cycle routes and pedestrian walkways, and aims to improve access to work, education and hospitals by reforming infrastructure.

The bridge would also span three council areas, from Renfrewshire on the south side, to the boundary between Yoker in Glasgow and Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire.

Scottish Government ministers recently approved the project and supporters believe it could plough £867m into the local economy.

The official blurb states: “The transformed waterfront area will attract new developments, promoting residential, industrial, commercial, business, retail and leisure opportunities.

“More than 470 people will be involved in the initial construction of the bridge and new roads which, combined with the business growth and new developments attracted to the waterfront, is expected to bring 2360 jobs.”

However, a “status report” makes clear that West Dunbartonshire council, one of local authorities involved in the overall City Deal, has concerns about the flagship project.

The report, prepared for the City Region Cabinet, noted that a Public Local Inquiry (PLI) would be required if the objection is maintained.

It added that the length of any potential delay is unknown, but it could be up to 12 months before a PLI is scheduled.

The project has currently been granted “amber” status, but the report says a delay could turn it to “red”, which is defined as:

“Successful delivery of the project as detailed in the business case appears to be unachievable. There are major issues on project definition, schedule, budget, quality and/or benefits delivery, which at this stage do not appear to be manageable or resolvable. The project may need rescoping and/or its overall viability reassessed.”

According to a paper for a meeting of the West Dunbartonshire planning committee this week, the local authority made a formal objection under the Roads (Scotland) Act 1984 on the basis of traffic and roads concerns.

It added that a report would be presented to another committee in February on whether the objection to the bridge should be maintained or withdrawn.

A Renfrewshire Council spokesperson said: “Planning consent was granted by Scottish Government ministers for the Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project last month and we continue to work closely with all partners to ensure the project delivers on its significant potential and the benefits reach all communities on both sides of the Clyde.”