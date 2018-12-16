THERESA May will today warn another Brexit referendum would do “irreparable damage” to British politics as reports emerged some of her closest allies are preparing for a second vote.

The Prime Minister will urge MPs not to “break faith” with voters and further divide the country by holding another poll on European Union membership as she faces yet another torrid week in Westminster.

It comes as Mrs May’s de facto deputy David Lidington and her chief of staff Gavin Barwell were forced to distance themselves from claims they are planning for another referendum in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock.

Mr Lidington was said to have held talks with Labour MPs last week aimed at reaching cross-party consensus for a new vote.

In response, he tweeted a link to last week's Hansard record of parliamentary proceedings, where he insisted a second referendum “would certainly be divisive but could not guarantee to be decisive in ending this debate”.

Meanwhile, Mr Barwell was reported to have insisted another vote is “the only way forward”, with Mrs May’s Brexit deal facing almost certain defeat in Westminster.

In a further significant move, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox indicated he could support a free vote for MPs on different Brexit options.

It followed reports senior Cabinet ministers are pushing for “indicative votes” in Westminster to sound out support for Mrs May’s deal, a no-deal Brexit, a Norway-style option or a second vote.

Asked about the issue on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Fox said: "I have to say, personally, I wouldn't have a huge problem with Parliament as a whole having a say on what the options were."

He warned pushing forward with a second Brexit referendum would make it impossible for the Tories to argue against another Scottish independence vote.

Following a humiliating visit to Brussels last week, the Prime Minister will return to the Commons today with an update on her bid to secure extra concessions over the Northern Irish backstop.

She will attempt to kill off talk of a second referendum, telling MPs: “Let us not break faith with the British people by trying to stage another referendum.

“Another vote which would do irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics, because it would say to millions who trusted in democracy, that our democracy does not deliver.

“Another vote which would likely leave us no further forward than the last.

“And another vote which would further divide our country at the very moment we should be working to unite it.”

Mrs May attacked former Prime Minister Tony Blair over the weekend for advocating a second Brexit referendum, accusing him of insulting “the office he once held and the people he once served”.

She said parliament had a "democratic duty to deliver what the British people voted for".

But Mr Blair shot back, insisting: "Far from being anti-democratic it would be the opposite, as indeed many senior figures in her party from past and present have been saying.

"What is irresponsible, however, is to try to steamroller MPs into accepting a deal they genuinely think is a bad one with the threat that if they do not fall into line, the Government will have the country crash out without a deal."

Yesterday, Mr Barwell tweeted: "Happy to confirm I am *not* planning a 2nd referendum with political opponents (or anyone else to anticipate the next question).”

Education Secretary Damian Hinds also insisted Cabinet has not discussed a second EU referendum, adding: “Government policy couldn't be clearer. We are here to act on the will of the British people clearly expressed in the referendum."

However he added further fuel to calls for a free vote on potential Brexit options.

He said: “I think there is a value in, sort of, flushing out what these various different options are that as I say some people support very strongly but don’t have a majority in favour of them.”

The Sunday Times reported Mr Hinds had raised the idea of “indicative votes” during a Cabinet conference call last week. Labour MP Frank Field is also pushing for such a move.

Mrs May’s Cabinet will meet tomorrow, with planning for a no-deal Brexit expected to be top priority amid reports families will be advised not to book holidays after March 2019.