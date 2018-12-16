Police are investigating after a man's body was recovered from a river a burn made famous by golf.

The body was found in the Barry Burn, Carnoustie at about 12:40 on Sunday, near the beach.

Officers cordoned off the area near Carnoustie Golf Hotel following the discovery.

The Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue were also alerted but were then stood down. An area near the Barry Burn has been cordoned off.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The man's next of kin have been made aware, however no further details are being released until he is formally identified.

Detective Inspector Ray Birnie said: "Enquiries are at early stage and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"However, initial enquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances."

The Barry Burn has been known to test the best golfers in the world including Tiger Woods on the Carnoustie Golf Links.

The brick-banked stream runs through the north half of the course and touches a handful of holes, including the 17th and 18th where it has directly influenced the outcome of previous Open Championships.

Jean van de Velde's Carnoustie calamity in the Barry Burn on the 72nd hole of the 1999 Open, led to his grip on the Claret Jug after being a front-runner.

It was once used by the linen industry, which drew water from it to to assist production.