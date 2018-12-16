CYCLIST Geraint Thomas triumphed in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards following his Tour de France 2018 success that saw him become only the third Briton to win the gruelling 21-stage race.

In a public vote, he beat Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton into second place and England footballer Harry Kane, who was third.

Thomas, 32, who was presented with his award by 2017 winner Sir Mo Farah, is the first Welshman to win SPOTY since footballer Ryan Giggs in 2009.

Saying it was “insane” to be holding the trophy presented to him at Birmingham’s Genting Arena, Thomas said: “When I’m 70, sat in a corner of a pub telling some 18-year-old what I used to be, it will sink in.”

He added: “I feel very lucky to have come into cycling when I did. I just went down to the local leisure centre for a swim and instead I rode my bike.

“As a bike rider, I always focus on myself. Obviously, people want me to win, but hearing stories like Tyson [Fury]’s and Billy [Monger]’s, you realise that what we do does inspire people back home.

“To see people on their bikes and enjoying it, you take just as much pride from that as winning something like this.

“I take great pride in representing Britain and Wales. It has been a great year for British sport and long may it continue.”

Other winners last night included Kirsty Ewen, who was presented with the Unsung Hero award.

The 28-year-old volunteers at Inverness Swimming Club, the Highland Swim team and Scottish open water swimming events, having overcome mental health issues.

She said that as a teenager, she “didn’t think she would make it past her 18th birthday”, adding: “I was self-harming and I had to make a choice whether to continue my dream of becoming a swimmer or to self-harm, and at that time I chose to give up swimming.”

She focused on volunteering, saying it “saved my life”.

She was presented with her trophy by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, the 2012 Olympic heptathlon champion.

Miss Ewen said: “I just want to make it known there is always hope to hold on to. I just want to thank everybody who has supported and inspired me. I hope I can inspire others.”

The Helen Rollason Award, named in memory of the former BBC sports presenter, was the first prize of the evening, given to Billy Monger. He was a rising star in British racing until a horrific crash at Donington Park in April 2017, aged 17, after which he had to have both legs amputated, ending his dreams of being an F1 world champion. He made a remarkable return to the sport, becoming a Formula 3 driver and finished third in this year’s championships.

Meanwhile, American tennis icon Billie Jean King was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by her friend, fellow tennis player and BBC presenter, Sue Barker.

King, now 75, won 39 Grand Slam titles, including 20 at Wimbledon, and was a pioneer for gender equality in sport. She said she was “honoured” to get the award, adding: “What a wonderful ride it’s been and I’m not done yet.”

Italian golfer Francesco Molinari won the World Sport Star of the Year Award decided by a global, online vote.

England football manager Gareth Southgate was named Coach of the Year, saying: “Ultimately, we didn’t quite win and I’m conscious of that. Until we all win we won’t rest, sit back and be satisfied.

“Sport is about inspiring people and bringing people enjoyment, we loved the journey with all of you.”

For the first time in the award show’s history, the six-person shortlist was kept under wraps until the start of the programme, where the other nominees for the main gong were revealed as sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, England cricketer James Anderson and skeleton racer Lizzy Yarnold.

Bookies’ favourite, heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, was a surprise omission when the nominees were unveiled.

Also not in contention this year was Scots tennis ace Sir Andy Murray, who took to social media to joke.

The 31-year-old has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award three times, more often than anyone else in history – in 2013, 2015 and 2016. But he was not in the running this year after hip surgery in January, which saw him pull out of the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

He said on Instagram: “It’s that day of the year again where I’m reminded by social media that I have absolutely no personality whatsoever.”