Firefighters were called to a nightclub in Edinburgh over gas fears.
Revellers at Lulu in George Street had been evacuated by the time the crews arrived at 1.30am on Monday.
A total of five fire engines, equipped to deal with hazardous materials, were sent to the scene after reports that a gas has been released in the premises.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that, on arrival, crews made sure the scene was safe, remaining on site until 3.07am.
No hazardous substances were found and the suspected gas is thought to have been a body spray.
No-one was injured in the incident.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.