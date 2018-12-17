A signalling problem has caused rush hour chaos on Scotland's railways.

The fault at Perth has disrupted services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness and Perth before 7am this morning.

The disruption is believed to have affected more than 70 services.

NEW: @NetworkRailSCOT have informed us of a fault with the signalling system at #Perth. Services between Glasgow Queen Street &:

• Perth

• Aberdeen

• Inverness

• Edinburgh will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

ℹ️⚠️ → https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG pic.twitter.com/eJPAObB0MM — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 17, 2018

Rail operators say disruption is expected to continue until after 9am as services to Inverness and Aberdeen from Glasgow and Edinburgh have been terminating at Perth.

Ticket acceptance on buses has been arranged.

The disruption has also caused delays in the central belt, including services between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

UPDATE: Ticket acceptance has been arranged with Stagecoach buses between:

• Markinch • Ladybank • Cupar • Leuchars • Kirkcaldy • Glenrothes • Cardenen

• Lochgelly • Cowdenbeath • Dunfermline • Dalgety Bay • Aberdour

⚠️ Between Inverkeithing & Edinburgh not covered. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 17, 2018

The incident comes less than a week after ScotRail launched their new winter timetable, which has sparked backlash from passengers due to cancellations and over-crowding.

On Friday at least eight rush-hour services between Glasgow and Edinburgh were cancelled, affecting hundreds of passengers.

The rail operator has largely blamed staff shortages on the issues surrounding the new timetable.