An attack on a teenager in Glasgow is being treated as attempted murder.
The 19-year-old man was assaulted at 2.45pm on Sunday at Tollcross Road near Tollcross Park in the east of the city.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to his injuries.
Medical staff said he is in a stable condition.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder and enquiries are ongoing."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment