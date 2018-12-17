A taxi driver who dropped off a man later found dead in a burn has been urged to come forward.

Police believe the man, who has not been formally identified, was picked up in Broughty Ferry near Dundee on Saturday night and taken to Carnoustie, Angus.

The body was found in Barry Burn at 12.40pm, near the beach, the following day.

His death is being treated as unexplained and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Detective Inspector Ray Birnie said: "We need to confirm the last movements of the man and we need to speak to a taxi driver who we believe picked the man up at 11.13pm on Saturday 15 December in Fort Street/Brook Street in Broughty Ferry and dropped him off in Carnoustie.

"The taxi was a black people carrier style vehicle, with a sliding rear door and an orange light on the roof.

"If this was you, or you know the identity of the taxi driver, then we need to speak to you urgently."

The Barry Burn is well known because of its golf. It's been known to test the best golfers in the world including Tiger Woods on the Carnoustie Golf Links.

The brick-banked stream runs through the north half of the course and touches a handful of holes, including the 17th and 18th where it has directly influenced the outcome of previous Open Championships.

Jean van de Velde's Carnoustie calamity in the Barry Burn on the 72nd hole of the 1999 Open, led to his grip on the Claret Jug after being a front-runner.

It was once used by the linen industry, which drew water from it to to assist production.