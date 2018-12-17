A 21-year-old has died after a fall while climbing Ben Nevis, police have confirmed.

Officers in Lochaber confirmed the incindent took place around 2.25pm on Sunday with the man falling while climbing in the Tower Gully area of the mountain.​

HM Coastguard carried out a rescue operation via helicopter along with Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

The man was taken to Belford Hospital following the rescue, but died as a result of his injuries.

Another climber was also rescued from the area and taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Michael Bell said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s friends and family at this very sad time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

“I would take the opportunity to thank the crew of the HM Coastguard helicopter and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance with this incident.”