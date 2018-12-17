Mr Speaker will also hear an SO24 application from Ian Blackford on: EU Council.

The SNP leader at Westminister will make the case for a debate in the House of Commons in a speech this afternoon.

If the speaker agrees to the debate, and if other MPs also back Mr Blackford, then a debate could take place tomorrow.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a statement to MPs at 3:30 where she is expected to warn another Brexit referendum would do “irreparable damage” to British politics.