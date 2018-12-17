A man who was found dead in an Angus burn has been identified as a Dundee police officer.

The body of Dean Morrison, 40, was recovered from Barry Burn at 12.40pm on Sunday.

His death is being treated as unexplained, though there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Mr Morrison was a serving police officer, who worked for the Tayside force for 16 years.

Earlier today police appealed for a taxi driver who is believed to have driven Mr Morrison from Broughty Ferry to Carnoustie on Saturday night to come forward.

Force colleagues have paid tribute to the "popular" and "highly respected" officer.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, divisional commander for the Tayside Division said: "Dean was a highly respected officer, who was extremely well liked and popular with his colleagues. He was thoroughly professional in his work.

"His death is a great tragedy and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him and we will do all we can to support them during this distressing time.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"We ask that you respect their privacy at this difficult time."