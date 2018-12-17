A mural of Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee has been unveiled in tribute to the artist after his death.

The 11ft by 15ft artwork depicts the cartoonist alongside 22 of his characters, including Captain America and the Hulk.

Mr Lee passed away in November, aged 95.

It took more than two weeks for artist Danny McDermott, known as EJEK, to complete the work in the Gorbals area of Glasgow.

Mr McDermott said: "I have been reading Marvel Comics for over 30 years. I grew up watching Marvel cartoons.

"I'm a huge geek and Marvel fan.

"When Stan Lee passed away I thought it would be nice to do a tribute for him."

Mr Lee founded Marvel Comics with Jack Kirby in 1961.

Many of the characters' stories have since been turned into Hollywood films, turning the Marvel brand into a multi-billionaire dollar business.

He was renowned for making brief comical cameos in each of the Marvel universe films.

Mr McDermott has been a graffiti artist for more than 20 years, but only began doing murals in 2013.

The 38-year-old of Glasgow said his biggest work so far has included a project he took part in for the Commonwealth Games in the city.

It saw him create a massive series of pieces for at Strathclyde University.

His latest creation is expected to only be in place for up to four months, as The Barn youth centre is due to be having a new window installed on The Barn youth centre's wall.

Mr McDermott added: "If it's going to get a window put in it might as well go out with bang."