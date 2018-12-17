A 'one forensic interview' approach to deal with child witnesses and victims of sexual assaults and help raise abuse conviction rates has been ruled out by the justice secretary.

The single interview suggestion was made by Lord Carloway whose 2015 review envisaged a system, like Barnahus, the Norwegian model, where children under 16 would have their evidence in one go, away from court by specially-trained professionals, without cross-examination.

Inspired by the Barnahus in Norway and Iceland, the single interview takes place in a children's house or Barnahus where it is used both by police to gather evidence, and prosecutors as witness testimony.

But critics of the Norwegian system have questioned how there can be a fair trial without the defence's right to cross-examine.

Humza Yousaf has confirmed that Scotland is pushing ahead with developing a version of Barnahus to deal with child witnesses and victims of sexual assault away from the traumas of the court room and has confirmed Healthcare Improvement Scotland and the Care Inspectorate to develop Scotland-specific standards.

But in a letter confirming the move, Mr Yousaf admitted it will have to be tailored to meet Scotland's legal system, ruling out the single interview call, saying there are "challenges associated with developing the Barnahus approach in the context of Scotland’s adversarial legal system".

The Scottish adversarial system of proof means witnesses require to be cross examined by the defence.

And Mr Yousaf added: "For instance, while the 'one forensic interview' approach, which is in place in many Barnahus models across Europe, would not be feasible in the Scottish adversarial system at this time, consideration can be given to how the existing ways evidence is pre-recorded can be incorporated as part of the adaptation of the concept for Scotland."

Some experts fear that that paves the way to children being cross-examined, albeit away from court, meaning they would relive their ordeal more than once.

It is understood the Scottish Government had been considering Australia's Pigot model which allows for cross-examination to take place but to be pre-recorded. It had also considered a system used in Sweden where children are interviewed by a single lawyer in a specialist centre, taking evidence impartially on behalf of both prosecution and defence.

Mary Glasgow, chief executive of Children 1st said of the development: "It is everyone’s interests, including the accused, to develop a Scottish Barnahus, rooted in children’s rights. Children say that repeatedly having to tell what happened to them, in unfriendly and sometimes hostile, court environments harms them and can affect the quality of their evidence. In turn this can affect the fairness of a trial.

“Rather than rule out anything at this stage, the development of the Scottish standards should start by considering how through systems change we can support children to give their best evidence to ensure justice for all.”

The Barnahus or Children's House model was introduced in Norway following widespread criticism of low prosecution and conviction rates in relation to child abuse.

Inside the house, a specially trained interviewer asks questions, while other parties watch via a video link.

Any questions they have are fed through an earpiece to the interviewer and advocates of the system and lawyers for the accused have to put all their questions at this point. Advocates say the benefit is that children need only recount their ordeal once.

Another benefit of the system is that children can receive counselling at the Barnahus directly after testifying.

Forensic examinations, criminal justice interviews and therapy are provided under one roof in an attempt to increase the number of prosecutions of perpetrators, end the gladiatorial challenges of victims by defence lawyers, improve the quality of evidence and reduce the stress on children.

The aim is to offer treatment, as well as interview and support the children in one centre - away from the police station and courtroom.

The first Barnahus was established in Iceland in 1998 and statistic show between 1995 and 1997, there were 49 convictions for child sexual abuse in Iceland. By 2011-2013, that had risen to 101.

Lord Carloway, currently Scotland's most senior judge, in his 2015 review of evidence and procedure which championed Barnahus, highlighted the unacceptable case of a five-year-old who was cross-examined in court for two days.

He envisaged a system, like the Norwegian model, and although there would be input from lawyers as to what questions would be asked he said there would be no actual examination or cross-examination by a lawyer. The judge suggested beginning with children under 16 in serious cases in the high court before extending it to under 18s and other vulnerable witnesses.

His idea would bring an end to traditional cross-examination when dealing with people under 16.

The Scottish Court and Tribunals Service recommended last year that children involved in cases for the most serious crimes should be spared involvement in the court process altogether, instead having their evidence taken by trained forensic interviewers and recorded on video with no direct questioning by lawyers.

Experts said it would require investment to establish a body of specially trained and experienced interviewers as well as to upgrade equipment and facilities to conduct and visually record the interviews.

It comes as MSPs continue to discuss plans to introduce extra measures to protect vulnerable witnesses in criminal trials, described as unfair and a "threat" to justice, by some campaigners.

The Glasgow-based Miscarriages of Justice Organisation Scotland, said putting in place special measures for certain witnesses or complainers risked creating a “heightened sense of sympathy” among jurors.

MSPs are considering new legislation which aims to reform how vulnerable witnesses are treated during trials. The move would see a greater reliance on pre-recorded evidence.

A Scottish Government spokesman said:"Barnahus operates differently in each of the countries using it and does not always feature a single forensic interview. We will look closely at how elements of the approach would work in the context of Scotland’s adversarial legal system, including the requirement for cross examination.”

The letter by the Justice Secretary confirms the government's desire to plough ahead with Barnahus, which is expected to be debated by the Scottish Parliament (today) as it considers the Vulnerable Witnesses (Criminal Evidence) (Scotland) Bill.

It adds: "Since my appointment I have made clear my determination to improve the experience of victims across the justice system. I am clear that the system as a whole, and where appropriate other public services including in health and in child protection, must continue to improve the response to child victims and witnesses working in partnership with justice agencies.

"Barnahus provides Scotland with an opportunity to design a genuinely child-centred approach to delivering justice, care and recovery for children who have experienced trauma.

"The development of Scotland-specific standards will provide a roadmap to identify how to deliver a child-centred, multidisciplinary, wrap-around response to child victims of traumatic crimes and their families and carers.

"This process will also allow us to fully consider, in consultation with key stakeholders, the challenges associated with developing the Barnahus approach in the context of Scotland’s adversarial legal system."