Theresa May has come under heavy fire from both sides of the Commons for continuing to refuse to hold a vote on her Brexit Plan this week, telling MPs it will now take place in mid-January.

Less than a week after she dramatically pulled the meaningful vote and then won a Conservative vote in her leadership - albeit with a third of MPs expressing no confidence in her - the Prime Minister was once again at the Commons dispatch, fending off barbs not only from the Opposition but from her own benches.

Jeremy Corbyn accused Mrs May of leading the country into a “national crisis” and claiming the “cold reality” was that, for all her efforts in Brussels, the EU had made clear it would not budge on the backstop.

Accusing the PM of an attempt to “cynically run down the clock,” the Labour leader insisted there was “no excuse for any more dither or delay".

Ian Blackford for the SNP branded the Tory Government a “laughing stock”. The Highland MP called on her to "stop operating in isolation" and meet with opposition leaders to discuss a way forward.

Mrs May said she would be happy to talk to him about Brexit but that they had a fundamental difference of opinion: she wanted to honour the 2016 and pull Britain out of the EU and he wanted to keep it in. She then noted: “Fifty-six per cent of Scots voted for pro-Brexit parties.”

The PM explained how she was continuing to seek “further political and legal assurances” from Brussels and announced that the debate on the meaningful vote would take place in the week when MPs returned from their Christmas break, beginning January 7, and would hold the vote the week after.

But Mrs May also faced strong criticism from her own side.

Justine Greening, the former Education Secretary and a leading Remainer, told her party leader: “At the moment we have no deal and no plan B.

"This is a constitutional crisis because this House is not being allowed to express its will on behalf of our communities, who around the country are telling us that they reject this deal - that is why MPs want to be able to vote against it.”

Her Conservative colleague Nicky Morgan, the former Cabinet Minister, told Mrs May: “I honestly do not think that businesses, employers and our constituents will understand why this House is going on holiday for two weeks when we should be having the meaningful vote this week.”

Tory backbencher Philip Davies urged the Government to “get off its knees” in the negotiations, adding: “If she were to go along to the EU now and tell it, in the face of its intransigence, to get stuffed, the huge proportion of the British people would be absolutely right behind her.”

Later, Mr Corbyn having pulled the threat of tabling a no-confidence motion in the PM before her Commons statement did so afterwards, saying it was the only way of ensuring a vote took place in how Mrs May had handled the Brussels talks.

In a separate development, Mr Blackford, who accused the PM of “running around like a headless chicken,” succeeded in securing a Commons debate on the EU talks on Tuesday.

Today, the Cabinet will discuss upping the no-deal preparations but ministers are also likely to pressure Mrs May on preparing a Plan B on allowing indicative votes on the various Brexit options.