JEREMY Corbyn has sought to pile the pressure on Theresa May by tabling a no-confidence vote in her as Nicola Sturgeon is poised for another Brexit showdown with the Prime Minister.
The Labour leader threatened to table the vote if Mrs May failed to name the day for the rescheduled Commons Brexit vote. But in a statement, she told MPs it would happen in the week beginning January 14.
No 10 denied the PM had bowed to Labour pressure, insisting she had always intended to set a new date. But hours later, the Labour leader tabled a no-confidence vote anyway, complaining about Mrs May’s “obdurate refusal” to allow MPs a vote on her plan.
Whitehall sources made clear the Government would not grant parliamentary time for the debate, branding Labour’s move a “stunt”.
Last night, the SNP and other opposition parties tabled an amendment to make the motion one of no-confidence in the entire UK Government.
Nationalist leader Ian Blackford said: "Labour's motion was a gimmick. It has been left to the real opposition to step in and strengthen it to hold the whole UK Government to account.”
Earlier, the Speaker granted the Highland MP an emergency Commons debate on the Brexit talks on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Government insiders confirmed that Mrs May is expected to chair a plenary session of the Joint Ministerial Committee this Wednesday. The First Minister is due to attend.
