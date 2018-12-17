Downing St has challenged Jeremy Corbyn to table a no-confidence vote in the UK Government as Cabinet ministers today consider increasing preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

No 10 sources dismissed the Labour leader’s tabling of a no-confidence vote in Theresa May alone as a “stunt” and dared him to table one in the entire Government under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, which, if the Opposition won the vote, could spark a general election.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn tables motion of no-confidence in Theresa May

However, the Democratic Unionists and the grouping of anti-EU Tories, the European Research Group, have made clear they would support the Government should the no-confidence vote be upgraded.

Downing St also made clear the Government, which controls Commons business, would not allow parliamentary time for a debate and vote on Mr Corbyn’s motion. He tabled it after the PM announced the rescheduled vote on her Brexit Plan would take place in the week beginning January 14 after what is expected to be another five days of Commons debate.

Last night, the SNP and other opposition parties said they would put down an amendment to the Labour motion, attempting to turn it into a no-confidence vote in the entire Government rather than in just the PM.

But if, as Downing St made clear, there would be no parliamentary time made available to debate it, then the Labour motion and the other opposition parties’ amendment become simply a political protest.

Labour frontbencher John Healey repeated this morning that the tabling of a no-confidence in the full Government was a matter of “not if but when”. Labour HQ has pointed to it taking place after the rescheduled meaningful vote in Mrs May’s Brexit Plan in January because this is when it believes it has the maximum chance of succeeding.

READ MORE: Beleaguered Theresa May under fire from Labour, SNP and Tory benches over Brexit vote delay

However, a failure to win that no-confidence would mean Mr Corbyn faces his own challenge: to back or not to back a People’s Vote; an issue he is personally against but which splits his Shadow Cabinet.

This morning, Mrs May’s Cabinet will meet to discuss stepping up no-deal preparations in the clearest warning yet to Brussels that the Government is serious about the possibility of Britain leaving the EU next March without a deal. Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to give more details about how half of the £4 billion no-deal contingency fund will be spent.

Meanwhile, Government sources said a plenary meeting of the inter-governmental Joint Ministerial Committee would take place on Wednesday afternoon. The annual event is usually chaired by Mrs May in Downing St. Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, is expected to attend, thus setting up the prospect of another showdown on Brexit between the two leaders.