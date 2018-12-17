A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of 37-year-old man in Lanarkshire.

William Gladstone Junior, known as Billy, and a 60-year-old were seriously injured in a disturbance outside a house on Ayr Road, Lanark at 7pm on Sunday.

The men were then rushed to Wishaw General Hospital, where Mr Gladstone, of Newtonhead Road, Lanark, died.

The 60-year-old, who has not been identified, remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police Scotland want to speak to a group of men who they believe were in the area around the time.

Detective Inspector David Scott, of Police Scotland, said: "It would appear that Mr Gladstone and the 60-year-old man drove to an address in Ayr Road, near to Mansefield Place, where they were attacked.

"Emergency services were called to a disturbance, however, all involved had made off prior to police arrival.

"Mr Gladstone and the other injured man were taken by car to Wishaw General Hospital and that's when police were made aware that they had been seriously assaulted."

He said police wanted to speak to a group of men who were in the area around the time of the attack.

"It's vital that we speak to them and I would urge them to contact the police as they may have information that would assist our inquiries," he said.

"Although quite rural, Ayr Road is the main road between Uddington and Rigside so it's likely that other cars were on the road. I would ask anyone who saw any disturbance or any vehicles driving erratically in the area to contact police.

"I believe that this attack was not random and that those involved are known to each other. However, I know that this will be of concern to local people, so I would like to reassure them that additional officers will be in the area."