A HOME Bargains discount store in the north of Glasgow has been barred from selling alcohol following concerns that drinking in the local area was double the Scottish average.
The Springburn store wanted a licence to sell wines, beers and spirts in a small section of the St Rollox Retail Park store.
But the bid was rejected by Glasgow City Council's licensing board after it was pointed out that alcohol-related harm in the area was more than double the national average.
Home Bargains said it did not agree the move would encourage drinking and that their shop in Clydebank, which sits next to the shopping centre, could sell alcohol and there had not been any problems.
A Home Bargains spokesman said: "I don't agree that the supply of alcohol would lead to people drinking more or drinking more harmfully.
"What we can enforce is the Challenge 25 and work with the local authority and police if there were concerns about people's drinking habits.
"We have staff who are trained at identifying signs of people who are intoxicated and they would not sell them alcohol."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.