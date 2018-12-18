As many families prepare to meet up for the Festive holidays, they are also bracing themselves for roadworks, congestion and general traffic chaos.

But as a perfect antidote, research has revealed the quietest roads in Scotland, meaning people can make the most of the stunning views across the country and bring the love back into driving.

The study for GoCompare compiled a list of the 10 least-used picturesque roads in the country and those in Scotland feature stunning views from areas such as Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, Skye and Sutherland.

The project, Scene But Not Heard, has mapped some of the quietest and most beautiful roads in the UK, with some seeing fewer than 100 vehicles in a day.

The A838 Laxford Bridge to Tongue, Sutherland, route tops the list, with an average of 96 vehicles per day travelling along the 77-mile road.

The Highland road covers several beautiful areas of natural landscape, with Smoo Cave and Loch Eriboll being part of the route.

Also named is the A821 between Aberfoyle and Callander, known as the Duke’s Pass, which leads through the Trossachs National Park. The park is home to some of the only areas of ancient woodland left in Scotland.

The Trossachs National Park is also home to Loch Lomond, with its surrounding expansive woodland and towering Munros, and has been a major destination for hiking, kayaking and cycling.

Scotland’s roads been a major driver of the tourist economy over the last few years.

The North Coast 500 route, which covers much of the Highlands, is reported to have brought in some £10 million to the area, with some nicknaming it “Scotland’s Route 66”.

The 516-mile scenic route was launched in 2015 and was also named fifth in Now Travel Magazine’s Top Five Coastal Routes in the World.

The A87 from Invergarry to Skye boasts some of Scotland’s most spectacular views as it passes over the Skye Bridge and some of the country’s famous sea lochs, such as Loch Carron.

The part rated most scenic is on Skye from Kyle of Lochlash to Uig. Sections of this route see an average of only1,493 cars per day.

Other routes on the list include the A83, which runs from Tarbet, Loch Lomondside, to Campbeltown, and the A82, between Glasgow and Inverness, which pass sights such as Inveraray Castle and the Devil’s Staircase.

The A82 towards Glencoe was also named as the fifth best road to drive in the UK by data scientists in a study commissioned by Vauxhall.

Figures from last year showed that more and more Scots are holidaying and exploring the country, with more than million overnight holiday trips last year, and over 125 million day trips by Scottish residents.

Tourism contributes £12 billion to the Scottish economy, with some of Scotland’s famous landmarks and tourist traps only being accessible by road.

Much of Scotland’s landscape is classed as remote, a substantial distance from major roads and motorways.

Nearly 30% of Scottish land is remote, compared to about 2% of England.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Driving routes, such as the North Coast 500, the North East 250 and the Scenic Snow Roads [Cairngorms], have become increasingly popular in recent years and are just one way that visitors can explore our stunning countryside.

“Scotland is world renowned for its outstanding natural beauty, offering motorist an awe-inspiring backdrop on their travels, which is why it is the number one reason that drives millions of people to visit our country each year.”