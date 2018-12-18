Workers at a Scots food production company are set to lose their jobs after their boss was ordered to leave the country by immigration officials.

Nizamur Rahman, originally from Bangladesh, runs Naima Food Ltd in Edinburgh but has been refused leave to remain after living in Scotland for 15 years.

The firm employs five members of staff who have been told they are going to lose their jobs.

The Home Office says that while Mr Rahman's contribution to Scotland is "commendable", it is not covered in immigration rules and does not affect their decision to refuse his application.

Mr Rahman, 40, told how some of his employees broke down in tears as he told them what was going to happen.

He said: "I've been told I don't have a right to be here anymore, but I've been in this country for 15 years.

"I've worked hard, I've never done anything wrong. I've done my best and now I'm being told to leave.

"My staff are so upset, they've been crying. They're going to lose their jobs and they have families to look after. I feel so bad."

Mr Rahman first came to Scotland in December 2003 to try to make a better life for himself and earn money to support his family back in Bangladesh, where he claims he had little prospects.

He took on two jobs and worked long hours to save enough money to start his own business.

"When I first started I worked seven days a week," he said. "I worked late into the night and I often slept at work.

"I was then able to take on staff and things have been going well.

"But now they have taken away my work permit so I can't go into work and I can't fulfil orders. All the customers I've built up are being let down and I have no work for my staff."

Mr Rahman has been told he can only appeal the decision after he leaves the country.

One of his employees Gabriela Ichim said she and her husband, who have a three-year-old son, will now struggle to make ends meet.

The 30-year-old Romanian, who lives in Bathgate, said her husband only works part-time and it was "not possible" for them to pay their bills without her wage.

She added that she will struggle to find another job because her English is poor and said this job was ideal for her because she did "not need too much English".

The Home Office argue that Mr Rahman could continue to run his business from Bangladesh, but he claims that this is not practical.

He had been issued with an EEA Residence Card in 2013 thanks to his relationship with a Polish woman, but unfortunately the relationship ended last year and his residency card expired in May.

He applied for leave to remain on the grounds that it was against his human rights to send him back to Bangladesh but this was rejected by the Home Office.

His solicitor Andrew Bradley, of Peter G Farrell Solicitors, said: "It's very unfortunate that Nizamur's application has been refused. He is to be commended for starting and a growing a business in the current economic climate.

"He provides much needed employment and is the sort of person Scotland would do well to attract post Brexit.

"It is to be hoped that the Home Office will see fit to reconsider. "

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “All UK visa applications are considered in line with the immigration rules and on the basis of the evidence provided.

“Individuals applying under human rights laws on the basis of their private or family life must show that there would be very significant obstacles to their integration into the country to which they would otherwise have to return.”

The Home Office said it did not comment on individual cases.