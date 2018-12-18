Emergency services rushed to a port at Cairnryan amid reports of a major incident on board a docked ferry.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called after several lorries overturned on a P&O ferry which had arrived from Northern Ireland due to high winds.

The ferry operator confirmed that no one was injured in the incident, which happened at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

— Linda Sinclair (@lindajsinclair) December 18, 2018

P&O Ferries said in a statement: "We can confirm that an incident took place on the European Causeway this morning.

"In extreme weather conditions, a number of vehicles have moved position on the decks causing damage onboard.

"All passengers and crew are safely accounted for, there are no reports of injuries and the emergency services are in attendance."

Again from fb ! Inside the Ferry at Cairnryan 😖 pic.twitter.com/SJE7ranshR — Colin (@AbsntFriends) December 18, 2018

A police spokesperson said that the 52 passengers and 56 crew on board are "safe and well".

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed they had been called to assist with an "ongoing incident involving vehicles upon a ferry".

A spokesperson for Dumfries and Galloway council said: "Shortly after 07:40 this morning, Police Scotland were notified of a number of vehicles having overturned on the P&O European Causeway Ferry while sailing from Larne to Cairnryan.



"A multi-agency response was implemented and emergency services attended Cairnryan Port awaiting the ferry. The ferry is now docked safely at Stranraer and SFRS, ambulance crews and Police are in attendance.

"During a choppy sailing, there has been a movement of vehicles on the car deck and this has caused around 6 vehicles to tip over onto their side. Due to the movement on the deck, there are a number of passengers confined to vehicles. We are able to confirm all 52 passengers and 56 crew on board are safe and well and no-one has any injuries.



"The incident remains ongoing and our emergency services will remain at the ferry terminal to provide any necessary support for the time being."