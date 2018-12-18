A 21-year-old man who died in a fall on Ben Nevis has been named as Patrick Boothroyd from West Yorkshire.
The man died during a fall while climbing on Ben Nevis on Sunday, December 16.
He was recovered from the Tower Gully area of Ben Nevis by the HM Coastguard helicopter after the incident was reported at around 2.25pm on Sunday.
He was taken to the Belford Hospital in Fort William where he sadly died of his injuries.
A second male climber was also rescued from the area and taken to Belford Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
Officers would again like to thank Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and HM Coastguard for their support of this incident
