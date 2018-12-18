'Wee' Hamish isn't so wee anymore as the historic polar bear cub celebrated his first birthday.

The first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in 25 years, Hamish shares an enclosure with his mother Victoria at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig.

Before Hamish, the last polar bear cubs born in the UK were twins at Flamingo Land in Yorkshire in 1992.

For months in the lead up to Hamish's birth and after he was born, Victoria's enclosure was closed off to the public.

The area opened to visitors in March with thousands of people flocking through its doors to catch a glimpse of the cub.

Earlier this month, the zoo had its record 200,000th visit of 2018.