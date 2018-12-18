Police are carrying out further searches and speaking to the public in Leith in the hunt for 90-year-old William Scott, a week after he went missing.

The 90-year-old was reported missing from his home in Chesser at around 7pm on Tuesday 11th December.

Inquiries have established that William visited the Foot of the Walk pub and then Greggs in the Newkirkgate, before heading to The Shore where he was seen on CCTV outside the Finn and Bear pub at around 3.55pm.

Following further inquiries officers now understand he spent time in the King's Wark pub possibly as late as 8pm.

Specialist searches are continuing by Police Scotland's Dog Unit, and searches have been carried out in and around the Water of Leith and the docks.

William, also known as Billy or Scotty, is described as white, 5 foot 1 inches tall, balding with white hair to the back and sides and has a small wound to his head. He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark coloured flat cap.

Chief Inspector Jordana Emerson said: "Both myself and William's family are very heartened by the public support shown for William and our ongoing work to find him. Every share of the appeals on social media could reach someone new who may have seen William or might have information on his whereabouts. Please keep sharing and call 101 if you have any information or a possible sighting, as we continue to try to piece together his movements from last Tuesday evening onwards.

"I know that there are a lot of people who do not have information but who want to help look for William. I want to reassure everyone that we have specially trained officers and specialist resources carrying out searches, however people can still check gardens and outbuildings in the Leith area as he may have fallen or taken shelter there.

"I want to keep people thinking about whether they have seen or spoken to William - I believe other people will have seen him in the busy Shore area after leaving The King's Wark where we strongly believe he spent several hours. Please contact us as soon as possible if you have any information that might assist.

"I would also ask anyone who was driving or cycling around The Shore and may have any dash cam footage from a week ago to please check their devices to see if they may have captured William on camera and to contact police immediately if so."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3338 of the 11th December.