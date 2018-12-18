Ian Blackford has said that the UK Government's stance on Brexit is giving Scotland a mandate for a second independence vote that the House of Commons "must accept".

Speaking in the House of Commons during the EU Withdrawal Agreement Debate, he praised the work carried out by Scottish politicians in delivering their Article 50 case to the ECJ and called for "a united Opposition" to issue for a vote of no confidence in the Government.

When asked why he would accept a People's Vote outcome on Brexit, the SNP Westminster leader said: "In 2014 when we had our referendum, in Scotland, we produced an 800-odd page White Paper.

"The people of Scotland knew exactly what the vision was that we had for an independent Scotland.

"If you look at what happened in 2016, we had a slogan on the side of a bus. "We had a ridiculous situation where people weren't told the truth as to what the impact of Brexit would be.

"In 2014, the people of Scotland were told, if we stayed within the United Kingdom, that Scotland would remain a member of the European Union... That we would be respected as a partner of the United Kingdom. What do we find? "We find that we aren't leaving the UK, we find that the UK is taking us out of the European Union against our will.

"The Scottish National Party won't sit back and all the people of Scotland to be dragged out of the European Union against its will. Scotland is a European nation, we will remain a European nation."

When asked if he agreed that Scotland's future lied as an independent country as an equal partner within the EU Mr Blackford responded saying: "We will work constructively across party to try and save the UK from Brexit.

"When we get to the end of that process, if there is an economic threat to jobs and prosperity in Scotland, then it is very clear that the Scottish Parliament has a mandate to call an independence referendum.

"There is a majority in the Scottish Parliament to hold such a referendum. Just a few months ago, this House voted to accept the claim of right for Scotland.

"If the Scottish Parliament comes forward with a request for a Section 30 Authority then this House must allow the people of Scotland to determine their own future.

"Here we have a parliament in London silenced by this government and the devolved administrations silenced and ignored."

As a member of the Privy Council, Mr Blackford said he had seen details of the impact of a no deal Brexit but was sworn to secrecy and urged the Government to publish the "sobering" details.

Mr Blackford also attacked Jeremy Corbyn stating that he was "the midwife of Brexit" by failing to call a no confidence vote in the Government.

He said: "The leader of the opposition has become the midwife for Brexit.

"The leader of the opposition is letting the Government off the hook.

"He has it in his gift to bring a forward a no confidence motion that will test the will of the House and, crucially, will allow his party to move onto the issue of a People's Vote.

"Yesterday's stunt was an embarrassment - the SNP and others sought to amend his motion and I am asking him to do what he spectacularly failed to do yesterday and bring forward a motion of no confidence in the Government."