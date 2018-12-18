THE Scottish Government is already holding high-level emergency meetings in case the “tragedy” of a No Deal Brexit takes place, MSPs have been told.

Deputy First John Swinney is chairing weekly meetings of the Scottish Government Resilience Committee (SGoRR), which also deals with terrorism and disasters.

It is being supported by a growing "rapid response" team of officials.

MSPs heard this should provide “single clear, coordinating structure” but also that a lack of information from Whitehall had “severely hampered” some of work to date.

Constitutional Relations Secretary Michael Russell told Holyrood that SGoRR, which includes representatives from the emergency services, the NHS and transport experts, had been “mobilised” to consider the immediate response levels required.

It is working on how to respond to the potential “severe disruption” of goods at UK borders in the event the UK crashes out

of the EU in March without new border protocols in place.

It is checking on the supply of medicines, medical devices and health and care workers.

SGorr is also working “food security”, and maintaining imports, as well as how Scottish food and drink exporters could get their perishable produce to markets on the Continent.

Mr Russell was speaking after the UK Cabinet ramped-up its No Deal preparations, with ministers approving £2bn of spending and 3500 military personnel put on stand-by.

Mr Russell said poor information-sharing was a key problem, with the Scottish Government having to push UK Government officials for information on medicines in particular.

Warning a No Deal Brexit would be a “disaster”, he told MSPs: "Our attempts to ensure continuing supplies of medicines are being severely hampered by the refusal of the UK Government to provide us with critical information about which medicines may be subject to supply problems. It is imperative they provide this information now.

“Just two hours ago the UK Government, after sustained pressure from this Government, have indicated they would share medicines data, but we are still awaiting this information.”

Mr Russell said that in recent months he had met with every other member of the Scottish cabinet to discuss the “legislative, organisational and financial” issue arising from No Deal.

He said: “Furthermore, weekly meetings of SGoRR - the Scottish Government Resilience Committee – have been held with the Deputy First Minister convening.

“These meetings have input from other Cabinet Secretaries including those responsible for Health, Justice, Transport, Rural and Finance as well as their officials, other organisations such as Transport Scotland, Food Standards Scotland and Marine Scotland, Cosla, civil contingencies responders and, of course, Police Scotland. This structure is supported by a 'rapid response' group of officials which will grow as need requires.”

SGoRR ultimately reports to the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Russell said public sector staff were being widely reassigned to Brexit preparations.

“We are mobilising the Scottish Government and its associated agencies and public bodies, and aligning our existing financial and staff resources, towards those areas with specific no deal impacts, and ensuring we have the right people in the right places with the right skills.”.

He said: “A ‘no deal’ Brexit is not yet inevitable – indeed, neither is leaving the EU at all – and I once again urge the Prime Minister to rule out a ‘no deal’.

“But as a responsible Government we cannot wait any longer. The consequences and risks are too pressing and too severe.

“The Scottish Government is ready to operate Brexit arrangements at very short notice but will continue to build preparedness and resilience.

“Under the leadership of the Deputy First Minister the SGoRR mechanism is now in operation providing a single clear, coordinating structure.

“But let me say that whilst this Government will do everything we can to prepare, we must not let anyone believe we can do everything.

“The nebulous approach of the UK Government to decision making on Brexit has meant that it is impossible to know when these plans might need to go into effect.

“What a tragedy it is that we must take action for a ‘no deal’ exit as a result of the UK Government, to mitigate against the severe impacts on Scotland and the irreparable damage to our economy, our people and our society.

“These challenges are not of our making. But being able to measure up to them is something that we can, and must, do.”

Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said: "The truth is that there does not need to be any risk at all of a No Deal Brexit for the simple reason that there is a deal on the table - a concluded, negotiated withdrawal agreement.

"A withdrawal agreement which I support, but which SNP MPs are set to vote down. So why does the minister not accept the only people risking a no-deal Brexit are those who stand like him in opposition to the Prime Minister's deal?"

Mr Russell said Mr Tomkins had become a "sad" ultra-partisan figure.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser asked if the SNP would accept the result of a People's Vote on Brexit.

Mr Russell accused Mr Fraser of "childish, pathetic behaviour" and said he did not deserve to be treated as a serious politician - and Scotland knew it.

Labour MSP Neil Findlay called for an end to the Brexit "madness".

He said: "The Tories are taking Britain to the brink in a game of chance that risks everything to try and save this incompetent and useless government."

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie said he could hardly believe that a No Deal was being seriously discussed, given the damage it could cause.

He said: "I can't believe we're having these discussions of this nature.

"No responsible government would ever allow this to happen. That this is real, shows how irresponsible the Conservative Government has become".