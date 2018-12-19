It is traditionally the time of year when families join together and celebrate the festive season.

But for some people, the Christmas break can be a difficult time of year as they struggle with being alone and far from friends and family.

To that end, a small village pub has been inundated with offers of help after recently announcing it will open at lunchtime on Christmas Day to provide a three-course meal and tipple to anyone on their own this year.

The Commercial Hotel in Insch, Aberdeenshire, has just three full-time members of staff and normally only serves drinks at the bar, as its kitchen is rented out to an Indian take-away.

But as the take-away is closed for Christmas, hotel staff decided to put the kitchen to good use and spread some festive cheer. It advertised its free meal, which includes soup, a main course with all the trimmings and a dessert, plus a drink of their choice, on Facebook, saying: “No-one should be alone on Christmas”.

The post has so far been shared almost 1,300 times – half the village’s population – and has led to the community rallying round to help out on the day.

Those with waitressing experience have offered to serve food, while others are willing to provide lifts to and from the venue for those who need it.

Local groups, residents and businesses from across the country have also donated potatoes and vegetables, hams and turkeys and ice-cream and mince pies, to ensure the feast is a success.

Other volunteers are making “pigs in blankets” for the occasion.

Manager Anita Wilson, 31, said she was overwhelmed by the response.

She said: “We just wanted to do something different. There’s not something like this in the village and it’s amazing the amount of support we have had.

“It’ll be all hands on deck. There’s only five of us staff-wise and we’ll all be here.

“There’s no catch, it’s absolutely free and it’s for anyone who would otherwise be on their own at Christmas.

“They will have a choice of meats and they can choose either an alcoholic or a non alcoholic drink. We’re also doing little hampers with biscuits and sweeties for them to take away with them.”

She added: “It doesn’t matter how many people turn up, as long as those who do have a good time.”

The hotel, which has three full-time and two part-time members of staff, can cater for up to 40 people, and the invitation is extended to everyone from the elderly to single parents.

Some of those who have already expressed an interest will be coming from Huntly, 12 miles away.

Owner Gail Frost, 53, said she usually “sits around doing nothing” on Christmas Day as her husband is normally working.

But this year she will be in the hotel kitchen.

She said: “I’m doing the cooking and we’ve had lots of messages on Facebook offering to help us on the day. We’ve even got people to pick them up, if they need picked up.

“The post was shared almost 1,300 times, which is really, really nice.

“It is probably something we will do year on year, if it’s successful.”

She stressed the invitation was not only intended for the elderly, but to “anyone who is on their own”.

Local minister, Rev Kay Gauld, who has volunteered to help on day, said: “Everything is in place. We just need people to come.”

Doors open at noon, with the meal served at 12.30pm. Anyone who would like to take up the offer can call the hotel on 01464 820209.