Nicola Sturgeon has said that the UK government's immigration paper will have a massive impact on Scotland and will impact the economy.
Taking to social media she wrote: "If the UK government’s immigration paper is as expected it will be devastating for the Scottish economy - our demographics make it essential that we attract people to live & work here.
"A reduction of 80% in people coming here from EU will see our working age population decline.
"Apart from the serious economic damage, these proposals send a terrible message that the UK is becoming less open and welcoming and more insular.
"Why any PM would want to claim this as a personal legacy is beyond me.
"In both the development and content of these proposals, Scotland’s interests have been ignored.
"If our economy and society are not to be damaged - and the net positive contribution EU nationals make not lost - we need control over these decisions in our own Parliament."
