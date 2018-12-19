Nicola Sturgeon has said that the UK government's immigration paper will have a massive impact on Scotland and will impact the economy.

Taking to social media she wrote: "If the UK government’s immigration paper is as expected it will be devastating for the Scottish economy - our demographics make it essential that we attract people to live & work here.

"A reduction of 80% in people coming here from EU will see our working age population decline.

"Apart from the serious economic damage, these proposals send a terrible message that the UK is becoming less open and welcoming and more insular.

"Why any PM would want to claim this as a personal legacy is beyond me.

"In both the development and content of these proposals, Scotland’s interests have been ignored.

"If our economy and society are not to be damaged - and the net positive contribution EU nationals make not lost - we need control over these decisions in our own Parliament."