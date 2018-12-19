2018 was the worst year on record for deadly violence and abuse toward journalists, according to a report published by Reporters Without Borders.

The annual report released by Reporters Without Borders, a Paris-based media watchdog that advocates for political freedoms, revealed a substantial rise in hostility toward media personnel around the world.

In total, at least 80 journalists were killed this year. According to the report 348 are in prison and 60 are held hostage.

The increase comes after falling for three years in a row. The study, which was first published in 1995, found the number of journalists killed in connection with their work increased 8 percent since 2017.

The number of journalists detained worldwide at the end of the year was up to 342 from the 326 last year, with the number of journalists held hostage up 11% from last year.

"The hatred of journalists that is voiced, and sometimes very openly proclaimed, by unscrupulous politicians, religious leaders and businessmen has tragic consequences on the ground and has been reflected in this disturbing increase in violations against journalists," said Reporters Without Borders' Secretary-General Christophe Deloire.

"Amplified by social networks, which bear heavy responsibility in this regard, these expressions of hatred legitimise violence, thereby undermining journalism, and democracy itself, a bit more every day.

Afghanistan was officially the world’s deadliest country for journalists in 2018, when 15 were killed. It was followed by Syria (11 killed) and Mexico (nine killed), the deadliest country for journalists outside a conflict zone.

The USA was among the world's most dangerous places for journalists because of the fatal shooting of five employees of the Capital Gazette.

President Donald Trump has denigrated the media as an "enemy of the American people," often calling stories critical of his administration and behaviour as "fake news."

European Union officials regularly accuse Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban of demonising the media and spreading disinformation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to journalists critical of his rule as "terrorists."

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte called journalists "spies." According to the Committee to Protect Journalists. at least 80 journalists have been killed in the Philippines in recent decades.

This article originally appeared in USA Today