Train services at a station hit by disruption due to an unsafe building are set to return to normal.

An exclusion zone was put in place at Ayr station earlier this year following concerns about the safety of the old hotel building nearby.

READ MORE: Ayr Station Hotel : Could crumbling symbol of age of steam hit the buffers for good?

The move led to a challenging time for passengers, with cancellations and alterations to services between Glasgow Central and Ayr, Girvan, Stranraer and Kilmarnock.

The ScotRail Alliance said the necessary work to contain the unsafe structure has now been successfully completed by South Ayrshire Council.

As a result, the train operator said it can now access Ayr Townhead Depot and begin to operate trains through the station safely.

A full service is expected to return on Thursday, the ScotRail Alliance said.

The body's sustainability and safety assurance director David Lister said: "We know it has been a challenging time for our customers, so we are really pleased to be able to restore a full service at Ayr.

"South Ayrshire Council, colleagues at ScotRail and Network Rail, and our taskforce partners have done fantastically well to get all services to and from Ayr back to normal in what was an extremely challenging situation."

The temporary station facilities and ticket office will remain in place.

Bill Reeve, chair of the Ayr Station Taskforce Group, said: "This is welcome news for passengers and the business communities in and around Ayrshire, who can now enjoy the full restoration of longer trains between the town and Glasgow Central, as well as fully restored services to Girvan and Stranraer.

"We'd like to thank passengers for their patience during this challenging time, as well as the partners within the taskforce for their commitment to finding a safe solution as quickly as possible."