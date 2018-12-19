A number of Scottish schools have been evacuated following a series of bomb threats.

Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline and Stonelaw High School in Rutherglen were both evacuated this morning.

A Twitter account under the handle @PearsonSquadRIU looks to have claimed responsibility for the incidents.

Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 🔒👇 — Pearson Squad (@PearsonSquadRIU) December 19, 2018

A number of incidents were reported last week according to Police Scotland who today confirmed that a number of secondary schools in Scotland have received threats via telephone.

Assistant chief constable Steve Johnson told The Evening Times: “Again, our officers have attended the schools and I want to reassure the public that nothing of concern has so far been found.

“There remains no evidence at this time to indicate that these threats are credible.

“However, we fully appreciate the concern and disruption that these incidents may have caused to schools, parents and local communities.

“We continue to treat the response to and investigation of such threats as a priority. Inquiries remain underway into similar incidents on Thursday 13th December, which are currently believed to be linked.

“I want to thank the school's affected for ensuring that these incidents were quickly reported to police, and for continuing to provide vital assistance to our ongoing inquiries.”

South Lanarkshire Council confirmed that the scare was a hoax.