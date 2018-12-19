SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said that his party is the real opposition to the Conservatives, slamming Jeremy Corbyn and his Labour Party.

During Prime Minister's Questions he blasted Labour for failing to table a motion of no confidence in this "shambolic" Government after his party and others had done so yesterday.

READ MORE: Watch: Nicholas Soames tells SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford to "go back to Skye"

"When the official opposition fails to step up, the real opposition to this Tory Government will step in," he added.

Speaking to the House he said Theresa May's Government has failed, calling for her to "move aside and put a vote to the people".

The SNP MP raised reports that five leading organisations claim the UK is not ready for a no-deal Brexit, saying: "With 110 days left on the clock this Government has failed businesses.

"It has failed members of this House, and it has failed citizens right across the UK."

He then asked: "Will the Prime Minister move aside, and put a vote to the people?"

In response Mrs May said businesses are concerned because the Commons has failed to come to a decision on Brexit, and listed a host of other business groups, including a number of Scottish ones, who are in favour of her Withdrawal Agreement.

READ MORE: EU to reveal no-deal Brexit plans

She asked: "They're supporting the deal, why isn't he?"

Mr Blackford hit back, saying: "If the Prime Minister thinks this deal is worth putting to the House, then why did she pull the vote?"

He said the SNP would not stand by and watch the Government "wreck our economy, and rob our citizens of their rights".

He asked: "The Prime Minister is now running scared, and denying to give time to our motion for fear of the result. Prime Minister are you so frightened of defeat, that you will deny the Parliament another vote?"

Mrs May said she had been clear Parliament will get a vote on the deal in January, as she outlined earlier this week.

Prior to Mr Blackford's questions, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had demanded to know when Theresa May will actually meet EU leaders to get their approval for changes to her Brexit plan.

He asked: "She's now claiming she's still seeking further assurances while all the time running down the clock on the alternatives. So can she explain to us when the European Council will meet to approve the changes they have already ruled out?"

Mrs May dodged the question, instead attacking Mr Corbyn for his lack of an alternative to her Brexit deal.

She said: "Week after week he has stood here on this issue and talked about what he is against. He never says what he is for.

"He can talk all he likes about a meaningful vote - after he gives us a meaningful position."

READ MORE: Westminster 'must allow Indyref2' if requested by Scottish Government says Ian Blackford

Mr Corbyn told Mrs May the next meeting of the European Council was not until March - two months after the rescheduled meaningful vote is supposed to take place.

He said: "She will be bringing back the same deal she pulled last week - it's an intolerable situation and she is simply playing for time."

Mrs May said her "achievements" with EU negotiators would be set out in the new year and again insisted Mr Corbyn had no alternative Brexit deal.

She said: "I know it's Christmas and he has looked in his stocking, down the chimney, under the Christmas tree, but he still has not found a Brexit plan.

"He has to accept his responsibility for delivering on Brexit."

