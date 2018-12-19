Jeremy Corbyn has denied calling Theresa May a 'stupid woman' during Prime Minister's Questions.

The Prime Minister was mocking Mr Corbyn during heated exchanges in the last PMQ's of the year saying "I know it's the pantomime season," is he going to put a confidence vote? Oh yes he is," and telling Corbyn to "look behind you".

READ MORE: Ian Blackford slams Labour calling the SNP "the real opposition to the Tory Government" during PMQs

At this point the Labour Leader was caught on camera allegedly muttering 'stupid woman.'

Mr Corbyn told the Commons: "During Prime Minister's question time today, I referred to those who I believe were seeking to turn a debate about the national crisis facing our country into a pantomime as 'stupid people'.

"Mr Speaker I did not use the words 'stupid woman' about the Prime Minister or anyone else, and am completely opposed to the use of sexist or misogynist language in absolutely any form at all.

"I'm happy to place that on the record at your request this afternoon."

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn said: "He did not call her a stupid woman and so I don't think there's any basis for an apology. As I understand it, he said 'stupid people'."

The mask slips. Jeremy Corbyn’s abuse of the Prime Minister shows what a reactionary misogynist he is https://t.co/i6hS6z461o — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 19, 2018

Speaker John Bercow, who initially delayed taking the point of order, said: "As he rightly surmised at the start of it, I saw no such thing, I'm not making an allegation and I'm not denying or seeking to refute that of (Sir Patrick).

"I cannot be expected to pronounce upon that which I did not see and which was not witnessed by my advisers, and which I did not hear and which was not witnessed by my advisers."

He added if an MP failed to follow the conventions of the House then they have a responsibility to apologise.

The spokesman said Mr Corbyn was referring generally to MPs who he felt were not taking the issues being debated seriously.

I just showed Evelyn Glennie, the famous percussionist, the footage of Jeremy Corbyn in the Commons. She's deaf and can lip read.

She wasn't aware of the story and her interpretation of what he said was "stupid woman". She says she's very certain.@theJeremyVine @BBCPolitics — Tim Johns (@timoncheese) December 19, 2018

Former minister Sir Patrick McLoughlin used a point of order to accuse Mr Corbyn of having "muttered" that Theresa May was a "stupid woman".

READ MORE: Iain Macwhirter: The logical stance for Labour would be to back May's deal

Tory MPs were quick to criticise the Labour leader calling out "shame" and "disgraceful" before demanding he apologise.

Veteran Labour MP Margaret Beckett suggested the accusations were party political.

SNP MP Stewart McDonald tweeted: "If Corbyn did say the PM was a 'stupid woman' then yes, its a disgrace and he should apologise.

"Am I to believe that the hoards of male Tory MPs - some the most obnoxious people I've ever come across - feigning outrage are being sincere? No."