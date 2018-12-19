A STAR Scottish trumpeter is to be the new chief executive of the country's national orchestra.

Alistair Mackie, who has been principal trumpet with the London Sinfonietta, and a professor teaching the instrument at the Royal College of Music, is to take up the role in April next year.

He said he was excited to lead an orchestra which first inspired him as a young musician in Glasgow, and that with the RSNO he hopes to make "world class" music accessible to everyone in Scottish society.

Mr Mackie will join the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) from the London Philharmonia, where he has been joint principal trumpet as well, for a time, interim managing director.

Mr Mackie has also served as Philharmonia Chair twice from 2005 to 2011 and was elected for a third term in January 2016.

Originally from Ayrshire, born in 1967, he studied at Douglas Academy in Milngavie, St Mary's Music School in Edinburgh, and the University of Surrey.

He has been Principal Trumpet with the London Sinfonietta since 2009 and Trumpet Professor with the Royal College of Music since 2007.

Mr Mackie said: "I'm honoured and excited to be taking up the position of Chief Executive with the RSNO.

"The first orchestral concert I ever attended was a performance of The Planets at the Kelvin Hall with the Scottish National Orchestra, and throughout my teenage years I was repeatedly inspired by the unique energy and musicality of this amazing ensemble.

"It's no small part of why I chose to pursue a career as a professional musician."

He added: "As the RSNO begins the next phase of its life with new music director Thomas Søndergård, I believe there are unparalleled opportunities for this outstanding ensemble.

"With strong support from the Scottish Government the opportunity exists to have world-class music-making open and accessible to absolutely every member of Scottish society.

"Established and emerging digital platforms give new possibilities of reaching global audiences with the message of a vibrant Scottish musical scene.

“I consider myself privileged to be joining the RSNO community at this time and look forward to working with such an exceptionally talented group of people.”

Dame Sue Bruce, chair of the RSNO Board of Directors, said: “Alistair has had a stellar career playing trumpet, latterly with the Philharmonia and London Sinfonietta and has also been Chair and Interim Managing Director of the Philharmonia.

"He has had a long association with the RSNO and we are very pleased to welcome him to his new role and we look forward to building on the successes of the orchestra and further developing our reach, repertoire and impact.”

Mr Søndergård added: "It is with the greatest of pleasure that we welcome Alistair to the RSNO. His knowledge of and his passion for the arts will add something very important to the organisation. I very much look forward to working with him.”

The RSNO’s 2018/19 Season is the first for Thomas Søndergård as Music Director and Elim Chan as Principal Guest Conductor.

At the end of this month Søndergård and the RSNO will make their second tour of China, with Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti, and in March Søndergård and the Orchestra will undertake their first tour of the USA together.