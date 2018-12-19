Theresa May insisted talks were continuing with the EU to gain "further assurances" on her Brexit deal.

She told reporters on a visit to Heathrow Airport: "We're talking to the EU about some further assurances to assuage the concerns that Members of Parliament had on a particular issue in the Withdrawal Agreement and we're working on that, and Parliament will have a vote in January.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn denies calling Theresa May a 'stupid woman' during PMQs

"I want to see us leaving the European Union with a good deal but until we're sure that that's been ratified, it makes sense, it's reasonable for Government to make contingency arrangements for a no deal and that's exactly what we're doing."

Environment Secretary Michael Gove acknowledged a no-deal Brexit would have a "negative economic effect" and cause "acute" problems.

"On the one hand, there are those who are blithe about the prospect of no deal, on the other hand there are those who paint a particularly lurid picture," he told MPs.

"I think the appropriate thing to do is to say there will be particular challenges, it will have a negative economic effect compared to securing a deal, government has to be aware of the need to mitigate those impacts.

"But it is also the case that those impacts will be acute for a short period and mitigable - not totally but to an extent - and it will be the case that the Government will be pursuing, whether there is a deal or no deal, an ambitious policy agenda in a number of areas."

Asked whether a no-deal Brexit would relegate efforts to cut plastic pollution to a conversation at "drinks parties", Mr Gove told the Environmental Audit Committee: "I think in a no-deal scenario I probably won't be attending many drinks parties."

He added: "Supplies of ambient products that are stored without chilling or freezing, I think will be fine. If people want Belgian beer or French wine, I don't think that's going to be an issue."