THIS Christmas contains a few important firsts for me, so apologies in advance for the proceeding repetition of the words “Christmas” and “first”.

For a start, this will be my first Christmas in the same place as my husband, whom I married earlier this year and comes from the US. It will also be my first Christmas with his family, who are about to arrive en masse in Glasgow to experience their first Scottish Christmas, the first time my mum has met any of my new relatives and the first time I’ve cooked Christmas dinner for 10 people. That’s a lot of potentially stressful life landmarks in one go, so I’d appreciate any advice on how to get through it all alive.

Indeed, I’d be particularly keen to receive pointers from transatlantic families on how to negotiate some of the festive differences between our two nations, as outlined below. If you’re reading this, Harry and Meghan, there’s still time to text or Skype.

From what my husband tells me, Americans seem to believe Christmas in the UK is a Dickensian festival of goose and plum pudding, washed down with lashings of steaming punch. Oh dear.

At least if I get Christmas wrong, there’s always Hogmanay to look forward to.

Christmas dinner

I’m going for traditional turkey and ham on the big day, with most of the usual sides. I certainly won’t be making American “gravy” - that thick, white, floury sludge often served with fried chicken – nor will I be opting for cornmeal “dressing” over our stuffing, or the baked yams with marshmallows my husband talks so nostalgically about. I do plan, however, to cook a classic American side dish I learned to love at Thanksgiving in Arkansas: green bean casserole with crispy fried onions on top. Google it.

Christmas Crackers

For some reason Americans have resisted the charms of pulling apart toilet roll tubes covered in shiny paper, but I have a soft spot for them and plan to have crackers with every course. In the US they have plenty of experience of pulling wishbones and opening fortune cookies, of course, but I doubt they’ll be prepared for the naffness of the jokes and favours inside crackers. Oh, what fun it will be.

I’ll also be insisting that party hats are worn by all... no excuses. For me, embracing the party hat is a bittersweet sign of maturity and humility, in that you’ve given up caring too much about what you look like. Let’s raise a glass to that.

Going to the pub

Speaking of raising a glass, I plan to introduce my Americans to another British tradition: Christmas Day at the boozer. Going out for a pre-dinner drink works on a number of levels, getting you out of the house and making you increasingly merry as you sup on an empty stomach, stick Jona Lewie on the jukebox and wish the other punters a happy Christmas. Americans are notoriously good at being jolly, of course, and my new relatives will probably seem quite exotic in our south side local. With all this in mind I’ll be structuring food preparations to ensure the chef - me - also gets a quick snifter. Seven o’ clock not such a good time for Christmas dinner, you say?

Christmas TV

For any of my guests who don’t fancy the pub, there will be UK Christmas TV to negotiate. Will they switch on The Queen at 3pm, I wonder, to watch Her Maj wax lyrical about the peace and harmony we’ve all revelled in over the last 12 months, not to mention all the joy and togetherness of a no-deal Brexit we have to look forward to. Or perhaps the Dickensian London Christmas they seek will be found in the Christmas Day visit to Albert Square? I would wager that Danny Dyer shouting “Gerrouta my pub” will at least elicit an anthropological response of some sort.

Christmas tunes

I’m also keen to suggest a transatlantic Christmas music marathon, after which one of our nations will be crowned champ. I reckon we’ll do it. Madonna’s Santa Baby pales in comparison to classics such as Slade’s Merry Christmas Everybody and Wizard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, neither of which will be familiar to my US visitors. Add Wham’s Last Christmas and Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime, and we’re though.

Boxing Day

Another festive feature Americans don’t have is Boxing Day. It’s still called the plain old 26th of December in the US, and everything pretty much returns to normal, apparently, thus depriving that hardworking nation of a day in pyjama bottoms eating tins of Quality Street and whole Terry’s Chocolate Oranges.

I plan to introduce my guests to Boxing Day sloth alongside another tradition they won’t know: panto. I’ve booked tickets for all 10 of us to go and see Aladdin at the King’s Theatre, where I’m confident the irrepressible Elaine C Smith as Widow Twankey will sufficiently blow their minds. See you all on the other side.