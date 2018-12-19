PROFESSIONALS risk being put off moving to Scotland in the face of tax hikes, it has been claimed.

David Phillips, associate director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said migration could be hit by a widening tax gap north and south of the Border.

It comes after Finance Secretary Derek Mackay was accused of imposing “a tax on aspiration” as he outlined his Scottish Budget last week.

He froze the higher rate of income tax at £43,430 for a second year while it rises to £50,000 south of the Border from April.

This means someone earning £50,000 in Scotland next year will be £1,540 worse off than their equivalent elsewhere in the UK.

Meanwhile, professionals taking home between £43,430 and £50,000 will face a double hit due to national insurance contributions, leaving them with a combined 53 per cent tax rate, compared to 32% in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Phillips said the gap could affect whether higher earners decide to move to Scotland.

He told Holyrood’s Finance Committee: “I think we can think about behavioural responses as short-term and long-term.

“There’s some people who can respond relatively quickly to this by changing their status in terms of how they’re categorised, whether as employee, self-employed or incorporated.

“And then similar shorter run responses could be paying more into pensions, maybe cutting a bit back on your hours.

“And then there are longer run responses which you might think that over time can have a bigger impact.

“So migration would be a longer run thing. In the short-term you might not migrate just because of the change in tax policy because there are big fixed costs associated with moving house, moving country.

“But if opportunities come up elsewhere are you going to move to Scotland or move to the north of England? It’s the kind of thing that will affect decisions in the long run."

He said promotions and "risk taking" could also be affected, adding: “So, if one is thinking about taking a promotion but actually 53% is going to go on tax rather than 21% on tax, that might affect your decision.

“It might affect your decision to take risks in setting up a business, if more of the earnings you get in terms of your small business get taxed.”

It comes after the Scottish Government’s official forecaster said higher rate taxpayers could be left with as little as 30p in the pound once new Budget changes hit household finances.

The independent Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) said middle class professionals risked being deterred from chasing promotions and pay rises, while some could even move down south.

It said behavioural changes could reduce income tax revenue by £13 million in the next financial year, but insisted this would only affect a small number of earners. Freezing the threshold is expected to increase tax take by £68m.

Mr Phillips said top rate taxpayers – those earning more than £150,000 – are generally "much more responsive” to changes.

However, he said there is still not enough of a tax gap between Scotland the rest of the UK to fully analyse how it will affect behaviour.

Meanwhile, he argued other factors – such as quality of life – can allow “attractive locations” to hike taxes without putting potential workers off.

Charlotte Barbour, director of taxation at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, also said there was “quite a bit” in the Government’s tax policy which could influence behaviour.

She told MSPs: “In pure tax terms, if you compare a Scottish taxpayer with somebody south of the Border – higher rate upwards, they are going to be paying more, and that surely must be a driver of perceptions and/or of behaviour.”

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser flagged up figures which suggest the Scottish Government's Budget will take a £617m hit in the coming years as a result of income tax forecasts being revised down.

However, the SFC previously stressed this number is volatile and could be reversed in future.