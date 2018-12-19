VICTIMS are set to be given a greater say over whether criminals can be released from custody.

Plans unveiled by Scottish ministers aim to improve the transparency and openness of the parole system.

It comes after the “Michelle’s Law” campaign called for victims and families to be taken into account before decisions are made.

Michelle Stewart, 17, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend John Wilson, 20, in Ayrshire in 2008. He was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

However her family later learned Wilson was to be granted “temporary release” after only nine years as a prelude to parole, allowing him to return to their home village.

New proposals would hand victims and their families increased involvement in the process and allow them to find out more about decisions taken regarding a prisoner's release.

A consultation has been launched to seek a broad range of views on the plans, which have been informed by the experiences of victims and families.

It suggests giving individuals information on the parole process at the earliest opportunity and to allow them to make representations to the parole board.

Increased transparency about decisions, a streamlining of the parole process and changes to the supervision and recall of individuals are among other factors to be considered.

Scottish Tory shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said the campaign for Michelle’s Law “has repeatedly asked the SNP government to include victims in the decision making process of both parole and early release”.

He added: “The Scottish Conservatives welcome this consultation but it must be followed by a similar process to reform temporary release.

“This is a first step, the real test will be the action the SNP government takes to improve the parole system.

“Scotland has seen too many avoidable tragedies, whereby a criminal on temporary release is able to commit other, sometimes devastating, crimes.

“The SNP soft-touch justice must end, victims must be put first in our justice system, and criminals should not be released on parole simply to commit further crimes.”

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the plans could help strengthen public confidence in the system.

He said: "I have listened to the experiences of victims and their families, and this has only reinforced my conviction that victims' needs must be at the centre of the criminal justice system.

"Importantly, that includes ensuring they have better information, increased involvement and greater support ahead of prison release decisions.

"Parole Board for Scotland members do a difficult and complex job which requires careful judgment and expertise in assessing risk.

"By making improvements such as giving victims the opportunity to make representations to the parole board and ensuring openness and transparency, I believe we can strengthen public confidence in an already fair and robust system which recognises the need to provide opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration."

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said: "The time is right to make victim-centred changes to the parole process in Scotland. It is vitally important that victims and their families feel safe and secure.

"Parole processes are an essential element to achieving this and I hope that a wide range of people, including victims and their families, respond to this consultation so their views can help shape the future of our parole system."