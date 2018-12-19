BLINK and you would have missed it.

The season of goodwill made a fleeting appearance at the last PMQs of a truly tumultuous year before the normal fisticuffs on Brexit resumed and became, unexpectedly, the nearest thing to a parliamentary riot that many Westminster greybeards can remember.

Jezza followed Thezza in wishing everyone a merry Christmas and all the best for a peaceful 2019.

The Tory berserkers laughed loudly. “I have gained acquiescence,” quipped the Labour leader. “My Christmas good wishes do extend to everyone over there as well.”

But he then declared swiftly: “However until then…” which prompted a loud Conservative exclamation of irony; the sucker punch was coming.

“The Prime Minister has plunged this country into a national crisis,” bellowed the chief comrade as he began what would become a personal journey through the Richter Scale of rage, running through a thesaurus of put-downs over the PM’s Brexit strategy: “disgraceful”; “outrageous”; “criminal”; “shameful”; “cynical”.

Labour red turned to crimson then to puce when Thezza hit back: “I know it’s…the pantomime season but what do we see from the Labour front-bench and the Leader of the Opposition? He is going to put a confidence vote. Oh yes he is!”

“Oh no he isn’t!” replied the Tory berserkers on cue.

“I’ve some news for him…Look behind you; they’re are not impressed and neither is the country.”

It was at this point Jezza bit his lip and allegedly – make up your own mind – muttered: “Stupid woman!”

Uproar erupted in the House. As PMQs ended and the chief comrade hurriedly left the chamber, irate Tory MPs jumped up to demand a Point of Order as cries of “shame” and “disgrace” ricocheted around the chamber.

At first the Speaker refused MPs to air their interventions but, as the noise rose, he relented.

Tory veteran Sir Patrick McLoughlin suggested the hairy Leftie come back to the Commons and apologise. And so it went on and on and on.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom opened up a new line of controversy by telling the Speaker, if individuals who made unwelcome remarks should apologise, what about him calling her a “stupid woman”. On dear. Eyebrows were collectively raised as John Bercow now had to defend his own honour.

The Speaker insisted he had dealt with this matter months ago and “I am leaving it there,” he snapped.

As Corbyngate continued, Ms Leadsom could be seen making a rectangular gesture, calling for the Video Assistant Referee to be called on.

The Labour grand dame, Margaret Beckett, observed coolly how the Tories were turning the Commons into an "orchestrated riot".

After Corbyn’s aide outside the chamber insisted the top Socialist was adamant he had not used the words “stupid woman” but rather “stupid people,” pressure still mounted.

Finally, the chief comrade was back at the dispatch box, insisting: “It wasn’t me, guv; honest.”

The Speaker, noting how all members were honourable and so their word had to be respected, insisted he was not a “lipreader” and referred to the “impossibility of certainty”.

More heat was expended on both sides as Mr Bercow made a final appeal: "Can we all do better? We can. Should we? We should. Will we? I hope that we will."

2019, of course, is looking like such a calm and peaceful year. Eek!