RANGERS manager and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard received help from a mobster who was later gunned down by an assassin nicknamed the Iceman, a court has heard.

The jury at Liverpool Crown Court was told how notorious gangster John Kinsella, 53, stepped in to aid the ex-England midfielder who was then playing for the Anfield club when he was in trouble.

Kinsella was later the victim of a "cold-blooded assassination" allegedly carried out by 38-year-old Mark Fellows, who was known in gang circles as the 'Iceman'.

Fellows is said to have gunned Kinsella down and shot him twice in the head while he was out walking his dogs with his pregnant partner, Wendy Owen, near their home in Rainhill, Merseyside, in May.

He and co-accused Steven Boyle, 36, have also been charged with the murder of another gangster, Paul Massey, 55, who was killed by an Uzi machine gun outside his home in Salford in 2015.

During questioning of the pair on Wednesday, prosecutor Paul Greaney QC asked whether the factoid about Gerrard - who is now the manager of Rangers - was something they were aware of.

Mr Greaney said: "John Kinsella was strongly associated with Paul Massey?"

Boyle replied: "I would not have a clue, never heard of his name."

Mr Greaney continued: "He's quite a well-known person. Have you heard when Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool footballer, got into trouble, he came in to assist?"

Boyle replied: "No."

Mr Greaney added: "Did Mark Fellows have a nickname? You have not heard him called Iceman?"

"I don't know," the defendant replied.

Boyle allegedly acted as a lookout and back-up for both of the killings, which both men deny having carried out.

On Tuesday, following the start of the fifth week of the trial, Boyle blamed Fellows for duping him into being part of the second murder and denied any part in the killing of Massey.

Mark Fellows, 38, and Steven Boyle, 35, both deny the murders and the attempted murder of Wendy Owen, Kinsella’s partner.

Boyle, 35, from Heywood, Greater Manchester, and Fellows, 35, of Warrington, deny the murder of Massey on July 26, 2015 and the murder of Kinsella and attempted murder of Miss Owen, on May 5, 2018.

The trial continues.