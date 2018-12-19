Jeremy Corbyn encountered an unlikely foe as Hollywood actor Rob Lowe weighed in on the row that engulfed Westminster yesterday.

Mr Corbyn faced accusations from opposition MPs that he had called Theresa May a “stupid woman” following a heated exchange in the Commons.

Mr Corbyn denies the accusation, claiming he said “stupid people”, referring generally to MPs on the opposite benches.

Mr Lowe, who has experienced several political tussles during his years playing Sam Seaborn in TV series The West Wing, tweeted: “FYI - I have to say, I saw Jeremy Corbyn call the Prime Minister with my own eyes watching on @SkyNewsPolitics.”

As news outlets employed lip readers to interpret the comments, Twitter users were split on which side to take.

One user told Mr Lowe in no uncertain terms what his view was, saying “your lip reading leaves a lot to be desired, much like your acting”, to which the St Elmo’s Fire star responded: “Amazing!”

Lowe, one of Hollywood’s best paid stars, was a fans’ favourite playing the fictional White House staffer in the hit Aaron Sorkin drama.

His character was often seen defending the honour of his female colleagues, including Press Secretary CJ Cregg played by award winning Allison Janney and Republican lawyer Ainsley Hayes, starring Emily Proctor.

Seaborn also tried to persuade a sex worker to leave her trade, after he struck up a platonic friendship at the bar, earning his character both praise and scorn in equal measure at the height of the show’s fame.

His real life intervention yesterday came after Corbyn’s camp insisted to the New York Times that the Labour leader had no reason to apologise as they denied the remark.