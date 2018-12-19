UNREPENTANT Nicholas Soames has told the SNP leader at Westminster to "grow up" in the wake of a row over the Tory MP's "go back to Skye" comment at the start of an emergency Brexit debate.

Mr Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill, responded to the row by way of hastags on Twitter.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon used some humour in response to the row, by delivering a bottle of Misty Isle gin to Theresa May as a Christmas present, which is made on the Isle of Skye. She quipped:" Maybe she should give Nicolas Soames a taste!"

Ian Blackford, the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, was being introduced to lead an emergency debate he had brought forward when he was heckled by Sir Nicholas.

One MP could be heard to say: "Oh come on, Nicholas".

Mr Blackford responded saying. "Well there we are, I don't know, I think that's perhaps been picked up by the microphone but it has just been chuntered from a sedantary position, 'go back to the Isle of Skye'.

"Mr Speaker, there's the message from the people of Scotland from the Conservative benches and the people of Scotland will reflect on the kind of ignorance and arrogance which is shown by honorable, so-called honorable members."

We disagree on lots but in the spirit of the season, I took the PM a Christmas present today - a bottle of @IsleSkyeDistil gin from @IanBlackfordMP’s beautiful constituency. Maybe she should give @NSoames a taste! pic.twitter.com/uOcg55F8lm — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 19, 2018

The MP for Ross, Skye & Lochaber later tweeted a video of Scotland lochs and mountains and added: " I look forward to going back to Scotland and my beautiful constituency of Skye, every single minute I'm at Westminster.

"But if the attitudes on display today continue, I don't think you'll have to worry about Scottish MPs for too much longer."

Sir Nicholas responded with a lengthy Twitter hashtag saying: "Oh grow up, ten minutes before we had a very jolly talk in the tearoom. Complete fake outburst."

He later retweeted a post from the editor of the business newspaper City A.M, Christian May saying: "A fake outburst? From the SNP?"

To which Soames responded with another hashtag saying: "Unlikely I agree."

He aalso appeared to say that he loved Skye in response to a video posted about the island. He said in another hashtag: Lovely place. Wonderfully welcoming people. Tourist honeypot."

Sir Nicholas has previously had to apologise for heckling an SNP MP.

In January 2017, he made a ‘woof’ noise at Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

He said: “I thought that in her question to the Foreign Secretary she snapped at him a bit at the end, so I offered her a friendly canine salute in return.

“No offence was intended and I apologise to the Honourable Lady if she was offended.”