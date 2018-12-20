JEREMY Corbyn was forced to deny calling Theresa May a "stupid woman" as the final Prime Minister's Questions of the year generated a heated political row over claims of misogyny.

Television cameras picked up the Labour leader saying something to those sat beside him on the Opposition front bench after the Prime Minister mocked his attempt to force a confidence vote in her, likening it to a Christmas pantomime.

The Commons chamber erupted with Tory MPs raising serial Points of Order in protest, demanding Mr Corbyn be hauled back to the dispatch box to apologise.

The video footage of his alleged remarks went viral on social media and was run on a loop on websites.

After being asked to come back and address MPs, the Labour leader did so to deny using the sexist phrase, telling MPs: "I referred to those who were seeking to turn a debate about the national crisis facing our country into a pantomime as 'stupid people'.

"I did not use the words 'stupid woman' about the Prime Minister or anyone else and am completely opposed to the use of sexist or misogynist language in absolutely any form at all," insisted Mr Corbyn.

Mrs May had suggested the Labour leader apologise if he had indeed used "inappropriate language" as the row overshadowed a raucous PMQs that had focused on the ongoing Brexit impasse.

Speaking on a subsequent visit to Heathrow Airport, the Prime Minister said that with 2018 marking the centenary of women getting the vote she wanted "to see more women encouraged to come into Parliament and not put off by the sort of remarks that they might feel have been said in Parliament".

She added: "The Speaker made very clear that if a Member of Parliament uses inappropriate language then they should apologise."

Emerging from a later meeting with the PM on Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon told reporters in Downing St that she had not seen the video footage but said if Mr Corbyn had made the remarks attributed to him, then this was not acceptable and he should apologise; stressing, however, that everyone should then move on from what was a distraction to the main issue: finding a way “through this sorry Brexit mess”.

“That said,” noted the First Minister, “there’s something ironic and perhaps a bit galling to hear Tories, who defend the ‘rape clause,’ to pretend that they have suddenly found feminism.”

The almost immediate circulation of footage of Mr Corbyn’s remarks prompted uproar in the Commons with shouting and heckling as a succession of MPs demanded action from John Bercow.

However, he triggered a furious response from several female MPs, including Andrea Leadsom, the Commons Leader, after refusing to take immediate action because he had not seen the incident.

She also took him to task over similar remarks the Cabinet minister claimed he had made in reference to her; a claim he has denied.

Ms Leadsom noted: "If individuals who are found to have made unwelcome remarks should apologise, why it is that when an opposition member found that you had called me a 'stupid woman', you did not apologise in this chamber?"

Mr Bercow insisted he had dealt with that matter months ago and added: “I am leaving it there.”

But he was also accused of bias from the Conservative benches after Tory former minister Anna Soubry suggested the Speaker would be more inclined to take action if the alleged remarks had been uttered by a Tory frontbencher.

Later, a Conservative MP told The Herald: “That there was Tory MPs' hatred for the Speaker. Simmering for months, finally bubbling over.”

After the end of an extended PMQs, Mr Corbyn had already left the Commons chamber when MPs rose to make interventions.

After Tory MP followed Tory MP to complain about the Labour leader, his colleague, Dame Margaret Beckett, rose to accuse the Conservative backbenchers of turning the Commons into an "orchestrated riot".

Outside the chamber, Mr Corbyn’s spokesman said the party leader was adamant he had not said anything that required an apology.

But Tory MPs had lined up to attack the Labour leader.

Brandon Lewis, the Conservative Chairman, urged him to either "apologise or clarify".

His deputy, James Cleverley, tweeted: "This kind of misogynistic language must not be tolerated."

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, added: "The mask slips. Jeremy Corbyn's abuse of the Prime Minister shows what a reactionary misogynist he is."

Mr Corbyn also faced criticism from his own backbenches with Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy, who has talked publicly about misogynist abuse she has faced on social media, saying: "This is not ok.

"PMQs is a hotbed of emotions but I hope that Jeremy will accept this kind of behaviour isn't his normal good nature or what we expect of progressive men."

The SNP’s Joanna Cherry said the scenes at PMQs were the Commons "at its obnoxious worst" and likened the row to the “last days of Ancient Rome".

Later, the Speaker returned and gave his opinion, having looked at the video footage. He explained that while it was "easy to see" why Mr Corbyn's words might have been construed as "stupid woman", Mr Bercow stressed: "Nobody can be 100 per cent certain; that includes professional lip-readers."

He added: "I will naturally take and would be expected to take the word of any right honourable or honourable member. It's reasonable to expect the House to do the same."