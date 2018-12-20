THERESA May has insisted she is continuing to seek “further assurances” from the EU on the Irish backstop as Nicola Sturgeon questioned the strength of the Prime Minister’s efforts, branding them “a wee bit nebulous”.

As opposition parties continued to complain that the Prime Minister had put off the meaningful vote on her Brexit Plan to the week beginning January 14 – just days before the January 21 deadline in the Withdrawal Agreement – she told reporters on a visit to Heathrow Airport: "We're talking to the EU about some further assurances to assuage the concerns that MPs had on a particular issue in the Withdrawal Agreement and we're working on that and Parliament will have a vote in January.

"I want to see us leaving the European Union with a good deal but until we're sure that that's been ratified, it makes sense, it's reasonable for Government to make contingency arrangements for a no deal and that's exactly what we're doing."

In PMQs, Jeremy Corbyn tore into the PM’s strategy, using a string of heated putdowns. Accusing her of wasting £4 billion on no-deal contingency planning, he said: “What the Prime Minister is doing is a criminal waste of money.

“She is recklessly running down the clock, all in a shameful attempt to make her own bad deal look like the lesser of two evils.”

The Labour leader added: “With rising crime, 20,000 fewer police on our streets, 100,000 vacancies in our national health service, and the worst performance last month of any November on record, how can the Prime Minister justify wasting that money on no deal, which cannot and will not happen?”

Mrs May replied by insisting that until a deal was ratified, the responsible position of any government was to put in place contingency arrangements for a no-deal.

“But I repeat that if he wants to ensure that we leave the European Union with a deal, he has to put into practice what he is saying and actually vote for a deal,” she declared.

Later, the PM chaired a plenary session of the inter-governmental Joint Ministerial Committee, urging the devolved administrations to “pull together” behind her Brexit Plan.

The First Minister, who attended, insisted the “urgent priority now is to secure support for an option other than the PM’s proposal or a no-deal outcome, which is why an Article 50 extension has become essential”.

Afterwards she told reporters: "It's beyond me that any prime minister would want to have as her legacy turning the UK inwards and making it less open and welcoming to people from the rest of the world."

Asked if the PM had spelt out what was being done to progress getting a deal acceptable to Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said: "It was a wee bit nebulous. There's not a lot of detail there.

"She says she's working with the EU, trying to find assurances. I pressed her to give a bit more detail on that. I have to say it wasn't forthcoming."

Meanwhile in Brussels, the European Commission activated its own plans for a possible no-deal Brexit on March 29, making clear that they were designed to "protect the vital interests of the EU".

In other developments:

*Len McCluskey, leader of the Unite union and a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, said a People’s Vote risked "tearing" society further apart;

*David Lidington, the PM's de facto deputy, denied Brexit had forced the Government to put many of its functions into "deep-freeze".

*Leo Varadkar, the Irish premier, agreed to share his Government's plans for a hard Brexit following criticism from Ireland’s opposition party;

*senior doctors warned Brexit posed a "grave danger" to the NHS and was distracting attention away from urgent issues facing the health service in what could be its "toughest winter yet" and

*business groups issued a stark warning of the threat of a no-deal Brexit, saying many firms were now reaching "the point of no return".